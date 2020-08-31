2019 Protest Video Against Abrogation of Article 370 Revived

We searched on YouTube using keywords “punjab protest article 370” and found a video uploaded in September 2019 in which similar visuals as compared to the viral video could be seen.

Further, we came across another video on YouTube with caption: “Kashmir : Students and farmer come together in Punjab india against Act 370.” This, too, was uploaded in September last year.

We noticed that this video carried the logo of ‘BBC’ on it. Consequently, a search on the YouTube channel of BBC News Punjabi showed the footage of the protest that took place last year.