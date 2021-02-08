Old Video of Nihang Sikhs Attacking Bus Revived Amid Farm Protests

The 2019 video was shared by Sudarshan News without the full context, with the #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Sonal Gupta
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
The video could be traced back to September 2019, when a group of Nihang Sikhs had attacked the bus en route from Nakodar to Kapurthala in Punjab.
i

A viral video of Nihang Sikhs on horseback attacking a PRTC bus for allegedly hitting one of their horses has been falsely linked to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The video could be traced back to September 2019 when a group of Nihang Sikhs had attacked the bus en route from Nakodar to Kapurthala in Punjab, with swords and spears.

CLAIM

The video was shared by Hindi news channel, Sudarshan News without providing the full context of the incident, along with the hashtag, ‘India Against Propaganda’, which was introduced by the Ministry of External Affairs amid the international spotlight on the farmers’ protest.

The video had garnered over 1,53,900 views at the time of writing this article.

You can view an archive <a href="https://archive.is/zJlx0">here</a>.
You can view an archive here.
(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)
Also Read
Old Image of Injured Sikh Man Revived after Farmers’ R-Day Rally
Old Image of Injured Sikh Man Revived after Farmers’ R-Day Rally

Another user, ‘Sundeep’ had also shared the video with the caption, ‘Hail Farmers’ Protest,’ garnering over 1,27,700 views at the time of writing this article. This video was also shared by Lawyer Divya Kumar Soti without the full context of the incident.

You can view an archive <a href="https://archive.st/archive/2021/2/twitter.com/aokg/twitter.com/ssingapuri/status/1357978229793951745.html">here</a>.
You can view an archive here.
(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)
You can view an archive <a href="https://archive.st/archive/2021/2/twitter.com/kydc/twitter.com/iRupND/status/1357998977375850498.html">here</a>.
You can view an archive here.
(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)

The video was also shared on Facebook.

You can view an archive <a href="https://perma.cc/ES4F-CLYD?type=image">here</a>.
You can view an archive here.
(Photo: Facebook/Screenshot)
Also Read
No, the Image Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Feeding Mia Khalifa
No, the Image Doesn’t Show Congress Workers Feeding Mia Khalifa

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

With a relevant keyword search we came across the video on YouTube, uploaded by ‘P24 News’ on 23 September 2019.

Old Video of Nihang Sikhs Attacking Bus Revived Amid Farm Protests
(Photo: YouTube/Screenshot)

Clearly, the video cannot be of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

We also found a report on The Tribune, which stated that the Nihang Sikhs had damaged a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus with swords and sharp weapons near the Gurudwara Tahli Sahib.

“The incident reportedly happened after the bus allegedly accidentally hit one of the horses of the jatha,” the report further stated.

According to another report by Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar, the Nihangs had tried to attack PRTC driver Nirmal Singh, a resident of Malsian, who was driving the bus (PB 09 X 3613) from Nakodar to Kapurthala. A complaint was also filed with the police.

Evidently, an old video has been revived amid the farmers’ protest to make false claims. The Quint’s WebQoof team has debunked several claims around the protest, which can be read here.

Also Read
‘US Support’ on Farm Laws: ANI, Kangana Omit Crucial Points
‘US Support’ on Farm Laws: ANI, Kangana Omit Crucial Points

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!