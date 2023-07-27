Old Video From France of Man Punching A Person During Protest Viral as Recent

A video showing a man punch someone while several people are kneeling on the ground during a protest is going viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim states that a 'black Muslim' got punched by a 'catholic person' for playing loud music and disturbing their prayers.
It also stated that this happened recently in France.
But the video is old: The video dates back to 2016 when a group of Catholic fundamentalists were protesting against the demolition of Saint Rita’s Church in Paris, France.
The victim was punched several times before he fell on the ground.
The reason for the attack was stated that the man got agitated as his group was disrupted by loud music.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search with some relevant keywords.
This led us to a reports from 20 August 2016 carrying this same video.
The report by Metro stated that these people were protesting against the demolition of Saint Rita’s Church in Paris, France.
It also stated that there is no clarity on whether any arrests have been made for this case.
The same was reported by Daily Mail, The Irish Sun and Mirror.
More about protests from 2016: Several locals were protesting against the demolition of Paris's St. Rita church.
The church's owner, the Association of Catholic and Apostolic Chapels, had agreed to sell the land to a real estate developer who was planning to build an apartment building at the same location.
As per the recent street view available on Google maps, St Rita still stands in Paris but entry is not permitted.
Conclusion: An old video of violence at a protest in France is being shared as recent with a communal spin.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)