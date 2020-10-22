Old Video of Man Harassing a Woman On Bus in Pak Revived in India

The article mentioned that the incident took place on a bus from Multan to Islamabad.

Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn, too, reported on the incident then and mentioned that the woman reportedly had a medical condition that numbed the sensation in her back because of which, at first, she didn’t realise what was happening.

It was only when someone tried to remove her dupatta, she realised that someone was molesting her.

The Times of India, too, had published an article on the said incident in 2019.

Evidently, an old incident from Pakistan has been revived in India without giving the required context.