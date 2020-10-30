Old Video of French Prez Getting Egged Revived As Recent Attack

The video is actually of 2017, when Macron was egged at an agricultural fair.

A reverse image search led us to an article by Télé 7 Jours, a French weekly magazine, carrying the visuals from the viral video.

The report, dated 3 February 2017, states that Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg while visiting the Salon de l'Agriculture for his presidential campaign. His security personnel could not determine the person responsible for the attack.