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Old Video of Fish Swimming in Mumbai’s Flooded Railway Tracks Shared as Recent

We found out that the video dates back to 2024.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been going viral on the internet, claiming to show fish swimming in the waterlogged railway tracks in Mumbai amid heavy monsoon rains recently. 

  • One of the posts is captioned. "Mumbai's monsoon fury turned railway tracks into waterways this week. A viral video captured catfish swimming freely on flooded local train tracks, as heavy rains submerged large parts of the city's suburban rail network."

  • The viral video was shared by several sources, including NDTV India and The New Indian Express.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is not recent. It dates back to at least 2024.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a report published on 10 July 2024 that shared the same visuals.

  • According to the report by News18, the heavy downpour in Mumbai led to waterlogged roads and railway tracks as well.

  • The report shared an X post with the same visuals as the claim video, showing fish swimming in the flooded railway tracks.

  • An article by Business Standard on Mumbai rains, published on 8 July 2024, also reported on fish swimming in Mumbai's waterlogged railway tracks.

Conclusion: The video is old and dates back to at least 2024.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Mumbai Rains   Mumbai Railways   Webqoof 

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