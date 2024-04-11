Old Video From 2018 Shared as Recent Footage of Bridge Collapse in Russia

A video showing the collapse of a train bridge is being shared as the recent incident from Russia.
What happened in Russia?: On 8 April, the Paninsky Overpass, located in Vyazma town, collapsed in Russia’s Smolensk Region.
According to local emergency services, there were at least two vehicles travelling on it during the incident. Six individuals sustained injuries, while one person tragically lost their life, as reported by Russia Today (RT).
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID WeVerify and ran a reverse image search on Google of some of them.
We came across a post of the same video on X (formerly Twitter) from a user @Adagamov from 10 October 2018.
It was uploaded with the caption that said the video showed the "destruction" of a bridge in the Amur region. (translated from Russian to English.)
Using this as cue, we ran a relevant keyword search and came across a report by RT 9 October 2018.
This report included a similar clip as the viral video. We compared the frames of both and found similarities.
RT reported that a motorway bridge fell on top of the Trans-Siberian railway station when a truck was driving on the bridge. This was in the Amur region of Russia. The truck driver had been hospitalised.
More reports: Italy based news outlet, Panorama also featured the viral video in their report from 2018. It said that a bridge collapsed on top of the Trans-Siberian.
The Associated Press (AP) also reported on the incident on 9 October 2018. According to their report, the motorway bridge over the Trans-Siberian Railway collapsed and narrowly avoided hitting a passing train, underneath.
Additionally, AP published a video of the recent bridge collapse in Vyazma, which was credited to the Ministry of Emergency Services of Russia, on their YouTube channel on 8 April.
Conclusion: An old video of a bridge collapse is being shared as recent footage of the Paninsky Overpass collapse.
