Old Video of BJP Lawmakers Fighting Shared as AAP Leaders’ Scuffle

A video which shows two politicians thrashing each other is being shared on social media with a claim that the two politicians belong to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and were seen fighting during a party meeting.

The claim, along with which the video is being shared reads, “The broom (AAP Party) meeting was going on and Sanjay Singh beat the Co- MLA with shoes. After that the same MLA thrashed Sanjay Singh well with shoes. The people of Delhi have chosen to rule these monkeys. On the other hand, Kejriwal is bent on making Delhi Pakistan.(sic)”