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Old Video of Sexual Assault of a Minor in Bihar Shared With a False Claim

We found out that the video dates back to 2019 and originates from Bihar.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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(Trigger Warning: The copy has mention of sexual assault.)

A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the sexual assault of a 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

  • The post is captioned, "A 20-year-old NEET aspirant had come to a tourist place for a trip when she was raped. Three men, posing as forest officials, tied up her boyfriend's hands and feet, took her to another location, and sexually assaulted her."

Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows an incident from Rajgir, Bihar.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found out that an X account, Swati Maliwal, reposted a tweet with the same visuals along with a reply stating that the video shows six boys assaulting a minor in Bihar.

  • The original post was uploaded on 28 September 2019.

  • After running a keyword search, we found a couple of articles reporting on the incident.

  • An article by The Lallantop reported that the viral video shows a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Rajgir, Bihar.

  • The report, published on 30 September 2019, states that protests erupted across Nalanda and Rajgir following the incident.

  • Lokmat also reported on the incident, stating that a minor was sexually assaulted by six youths in Vipulagiri mountain in Bihar's Rajgir.

  • There was an incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot when a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men who posed as forest department officials

  • According to reports, the incident happened on 22 July 2026.

  • However, the video shared in the original post does not show the incident involving the NEET aspirant.

Conclusion: The video is old and shows an incident from Rajgir, Bihar.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Bihar   NEET   Webqoof 

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