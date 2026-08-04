Old Video of Sexual Assault of a Minor in Bihar Shared With a False Claim

(Trigger Warning: The copy has mention of sexual assault.)
A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the sexual assault of a 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.
The post is captioned, "A 20-year-old NEET aspirant had come to a tourist place for a trip when she was raped. Three men, posing as forest officials, tied up her boyfriend's hands and feet, took her to another location, and sexually assaulted her."
Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows an incident from Rajgir, Bihar.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found out that an X account, Swati Maliwal, reposted a tweet with the same visuals along with a reply stating that the video shows six boys assaulting a minor in Bihar.
The original post was uploaded on .
After running a keyword search, we found a couple of articles reporting on the incident.
An article by The Lallantop reported that the viral video shows a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in Rajgir, Bihar.
The report, published on , states that protests erupted across Nalanda and Rajgir following the incident.
Lokmat also reported on the incident, stating that a minor was sexually assaulted by six youths in Vipulagiri mountain in Bihar's Rajgir.
There was an incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot when a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men who posed as forest department officials
According to reports, the incident happened on .
However, the video shared in the original post does not show the incident involving the NEET aspirant.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows an incident from Rajgir, Bihar.
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