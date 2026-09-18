Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Houthi Drone Intercepted Over Mecca

A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show a Houthi drone that tried to enter Mecca's airspace being intercepted and destroyed by Saudi Arabia's air defences.
News channel ABP News also shared the same visuals with a similar claim.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Greater Kashmir, carrying similar visuals.
The video was uploaded on , with the caption, "Video captures alleged Houthi missile bound for Israel intercepted over Medina near the Prophet (SAW)’s Mosque"
Enlish news daily The Times of India also shared the same video with the title, "Explosions In Saudi City: Missile Shot Down Near Prophet's Mosque In Holy Medina, RT Reports".
The video, uploaded on , states that the Saudi air defence forces intercepted an alleged Houthi drone which was purportedly fired towards Israel.
What happened recently:
The video is going viral following Saudi Arabia announcing that they intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city of Mecca, on .
Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, however, has denied allegations that the group had attempted to attack the holy city of Mecca.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows an alleged Houthi missile being intercepted over Medina, Saudi Arabia.
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