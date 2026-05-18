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Old Video of 24-Hour Police Patrol Order in Tamil Nadu Shared as Recent

The video dates back to January 2026 and does not show an initiative undertaken by CM Vijay.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show an order by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to have police patrolling the streets of Salem for 24 hours a day.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old, and the initiative was implemented under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) term with MK Stalin as the chief minister.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video posted by Polimer News.

  • The video, posted on 25 January, shows an initiative to have police officers using two-wheelers fitted with mobile device-tracking systems patrolling the streets of Salem 24 hours a day.

The Salem District Police Department also posted about the initiative on Facebook on 24 January. The post says that the programme of two-wheeler patrol 24 hours a day, operating in all outlets in Salem district, was inaugurated by the Salem District Superintendent.

Conclusion: The video shows an old initiative implemented under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's term and is not a new initiative by CM Vijay.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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