ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Video of Insects Falling on People In Mecca Resurfaces as Recent

This video dates back to 2019 and is being falsely shared as a recent incident from Mecca.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video showing several insects falling on people inside a mosque in Mecca is going viral on social media to claim that this incident happened recently on Ramadan.

This video dates back to 2019 and is being falsely shared as a recent incident from Mecca.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: While the video is indeed from Mecca, it dates back to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: We did not find any recent credible reports that corroborated the viral claim.

  • We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes of the video.

  • This led us to a similar video from 14 January 2019 and the description read, "A swarm of what appears to locusts descended on the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 8 January 2019."

  • We also found another reports from The Times of Israel and Daily Express from January 2019 which specified that a massive swarm of locusts plagued Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

  • Makkah Municipality also clarified on 8 January 2019 with some images of the Great Mosque of Mecca being cleared of locusts. 

0

Conclusion: An old video from Mecca showing several insects emerging inside a mosque is going viral on social media as recent.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Mecca   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News