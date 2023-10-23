ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza

This video is from 2014 and shows a Syrian kid from Aleppo.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: This Old Video of Child Crying Is From Syria, Not Gaza
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing a child crying over his sisters who allegedly died after Israel’s attack on Gaza Strip is going viral on the internet.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2014 and is from Syria.

  • It shows a Syrian kid weeping for his sisters after an airstrike.

  • It is unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Also Read

Old Video of Missile Attack in Syria Viral as Hamas Attacking Israeli Army

Old Video of Missile Attack in Syria Viral as Hamas Attacking Israeli Army
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and came across an extended version of the video on YouTube.

  • This video as shared on 5 March 2014 and the title stated that it showed visuals from Ghouta, Syrian.

  • The video showed more people sitting besides the child.

  • We also found this video shared by a Syrian media outlet, Shaam News Network on 14 February 2014.

  • In this clip, the young boy could be seen sitting with another boy and a man holding a toddler.

  • The description on the video stated that it shows Aleppo, Hanano residences after bombing.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and found out an image of the same child on Reuters.

  • The image was from 14 February 2014 and the description stated that it showed people from Aleppo, Syria an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This video is from 2014.

(Source: Reuters/Screenshot)

Gaza's current situation: Gaza was targeted by Israel earlier today, 23 October, while southern Lebanon was attacked last night.

  • A strike on a house near the Jabalia refugee camp situated in northern part of Gaza killed several Palestinians.

  • Gaza's Health authorities has reported that at least 4,600 people were killed in Israel's two-week bombardment that began after 7 October.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old image from Syria is being falsely shared as a child crying in Gaza after Israel's attack.

Also Read

Unrelated Video From Syria Falsely Shared as Hezbollah Attacking Israel Recently

Unrelated Video From Syria Falsely Shared as Hezbollah Attacking Israel Recently

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Syria   Fact Check   Israel-Palestine 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×