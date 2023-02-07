ADVERTISEMENT

Old CCTV Footage of a Kitchen Shared as 'Recent Earthquake in Turkey'

This video could be traced back to 2020.

Old CCTV Footage of a Kitchen Shared as 'Recent Earthquake in Turkey'
A security footage of a kitchen, showing people taking cover under their tables as everything starts moving vigorously, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The claim states that this is a recent video from a restaurant after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. The video had garnered over two millions views at the time of writing this story.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

The truth: While the earthquake has caused massive destruction to life and property in both the countries, this video is from 2020 and reportedly shows an incident from Turkey's Izmir, when an earthquake had hit the area on 30 October.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a similar video posted in 2020.

  • We found a video on YouTube, which was uploaded on 31 October 2020.

  • The description of the video stated that according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), Turkey's Izmir province was hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

This video was uploaded on YouTube on 31 October 2020.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Reports about the 2020 earthquake: We found a report by Mehr News Agency, an Iranian news agency.

  • The report was posted on 31 October 2020 and carried the same video.

  • It also stated that at least 20 buildings in Izmir were destroyed after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on 30 October 2020.

The report was from 2020.

(Source: Mehr/Screenshot)

Recent earthquake in Turkey: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

  • The death toll from this powerful magnitude earthquake, and its consequent aftershocks, surpassed 4,000 people.

  • At least 2,921 people died in 10 of Turkey's provinces with around 16,000 people sustaining injuries.

Conclusion: An old clip of security footage from Turkey's Izmir is being falsely linked to the disruption caused by the recent earthquake in Turkey.

