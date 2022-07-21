Fact-Check: This Landslide Video is Neither Recent Nor From Nashik

A dramatic video of a landslide – on what appears to be a highway – has been massively shared across social media platforms and even news outlets like TV9 Bharatvarsh, Zee 24 Taas, and ETV Bharat Maharashtra.

The video has been shared with different claims about the location. While one claims it to be from Maharashtra's Nashik, the others claim that it is from either Andhra Pradesh or Goa.