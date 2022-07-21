Fact-Check: This Landslide Video is Neither Recent Nor From Nashik
The video dates back to June 2022 and is not recent as claimed.
A dramatic video of a landslide – on what appears to be a highway – has been massively shared across social media platforms and even news outlets like TV9 Bharatvarsh, Zee 24 Taas, and ETV Bharat Maharashtra.
The video has been shared with different claims about the location. While one claims it to be from Maharashtra's Nashik, the others claim that it is from either Andhra Pradesh or Goa.
However, we could trace the video back to 20 June 2022, and as per an article published on EastMojo, the video is from Assam.
We also found a tweet, which stated that it shows a landslide that happened at Silchar-Mizoram National Highway 306. While we have not been able to independently verify the location, we know that it is at least a month old and not recent, as claimed.
CLAIM
The claims shared by TV9 Bharatvarsh, Zee 24 Taas, and ETV Bharat Maharashtra stated that the landslide happened in Nashik, Maharashtra.
(Note: Swipe to see screenshots)
An archived version can be seen here.
(Source: ETV Bharat Maharashtra/ screenshot)
An archived version can be seen here.
(Source: Zee 24 Taas/ screenshot)
An archived version can be seen here.
(Source: TV9 Bharatvarsh screenshot)
An archived version can be seen here.
(Source: Facebook/screenshot)
An archived version can be seen here.
(Source: YouTube/screenshot)
WHAT WE FOUND
On conducting a reverse image search on the video's keyframes on Google Images, we came across a tweet from 20 June 2022, which carried the same video and stated that it was from Silchar-Mizoram National Highway 306.
We also found a YouTube video published by news portal EastMojo on 21 June 2020.
The description, originally in Assamese, mentioned that the landslide happened on a road connecting Assam's Cachar and Meghalaya's Shillong.
Assam and Meghalaya witnessed heavy rainfall in June 2022, and saw landslides at multiple places. According to Assam's disaster management authority, over 30 lakh people were affected by floods.
While we could not independently verify the location of the video, we could ascertain that the visuals are at least a month old, and not recent.
