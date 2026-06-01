Old Video Falsely Shared as One of Attack on Assam Rifles' Camp in Manipur

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to the same video posted on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) verified social media accounts.
They had shared the post on 2 May, mentioning that their Leh-based units "swiftly responded to a forest fire reported near Indus river front, Choglamsar (Leh)," around 1 pm.
A keyword search for 'Choglamsar forest fire' led us to a news report by Aaj Tak shared on the same day, where the Deputy Director of the Fire and Service Department said that they received a call about a plantation fire at 1:10 pm.
He told Aaj Tak that they mobilised their team along with the Air Force and Army teams, who successfully brought the fire under control.
The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing also addressed the viral claim, clarifying that the video was not from Manipur, but showed a fire in Leh.
Conclusion: An old video showing a forest fire in Leh is being shared with the false claim that it shows an attack on the Assam Rifles' camp in Manipur.
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