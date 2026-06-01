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Old Video Falsely Shared as One of Attack on Assam Rifles' Camp in Manipur

The video dates back to 2 May and shows a forest fire near Choglamsar in Leh, Ladakh.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video of smoke billowing above the woods at a distance is being shared on social media.

The claim: The short clip is being shared with text which claims, "Manipur freedom fighters attacked a newly established Assam Rifles camp in the occupied Manipur outskirts area."

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a forest fire in the Choglamsar area, in Leh, Ladakh.

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How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to the same video posted on the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) verified social media accounts.

  • They had shared the post on 2 May, mentioning that their Leh-based units "swiftly responded to a forest fire reported near Indus river front, Choglamsar (Leh)," around 1 pm.

  • A keyword search for 'Choglamsar forest fire' led us to a news report by Aaj Tak shared on the same day, where the Deputy Director of the Fire and Service Department said that they received a call about a plantation fire at 1:10 pm.

  • He told Aaj Tak that they mobilised their team along with the Air Force and Army teams, who successfully brought the fire under control.

  • The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing also addressed the viral claim, clarifying that the video was not from Manipur, but showed a fire in Leh.

Conclusion: An old video showing a forest fire in Leh is being shared with the false claim that it shows an attack on the Assam Rifles' camp in Manipur.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Assam Rifles   manipur   Webqoof 

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