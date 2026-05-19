Does This Video Show a Bangladeshi Thief Stuck in a Window in Assam? No!

A video of a thief getting stuck in a grill is making the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows a Bangladeshi national, who allegedly tried to rob a house in Assam's Kokrajhar.
What did the post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) user named 'Oxomiya Jiyori' shared the video on X with the caption: "Bangladeshi Miya Muslim thief tried to enter a Hindu house in Kokrajhar of Assam, through the iron grill, and first he inserted the lower part of his body, but once his waist entered he got stuck, till morning struggles to come out in vain. In the morning when people came he is crying, sir I have a kid, please save me."
What are the facts?: The visuals could be traced back to 10 May and are actually from Bangladesh's Cumilla and not from Assam, making the viral claim misleading.
How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens, we came upon several news reports of Bangladesh-based news outlets stating that the incident took place in Cumilla on 10 May.
A report by Bangladesh-based The Business Standard stated that the name of the man who got stuck in the grill is Md Marzan Hossain Jihad, 22, and he had broken into the ground-floor flat of a building in Cumilla's Islampur area in Bangladesh.
The report also carried a video report that showed the same visuals as seen in the viral cip.
After he was stuck for nearly half an hour in the window grill of the house, locals managed to pull him out and turned him over to the police.
Deshkal News, another Bangladesh-based news outlet, reported on the incident, and quoted officer-incharge of the Kotwali Model police station Touhidul Anwar as saying that the police handed the man over to an executive magistrate, who subsequently ordered his imprisonment through a mobile court.
Conclusion: The viral video is from Bangladesh's Cumilla and not from Assam's Kokrajhar.
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