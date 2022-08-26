Old Video of Mock Drill in Kuwait Shared With Misleading Claims

A video showing a man with a headscarf being hastily escorted by guards after gunshots are heard is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia at the Chinese Embassy on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

The video also shows the guards rushing the man into the vehicle for his safety.

However, the video dates back to December 2019 when the Emiri Guards of Kuwait conducted a mock military exercise during the fifth Gulf Defence and Aerospace Exhibition.

The Chinese New Year was celebrated on 1 February 2022.