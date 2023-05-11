Old Video From Kerala Falsely Linked With Wrestler's Protests in Delhi

A video showing several tractors participating in a rally is going viral on social media, claiming that this rally took place in Jantar Mantar, Delhi, in support of the protesting wrestlers.
Who shared it?: Several users, including the verified account of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress and spokesperson and national media in-charge of Indian National Congress, Dr Arunesh Kumar Yadav, also shared the video with the same claim.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a logo of Malayalam language news channel, Manorama News, on the viral video.
On further performing a keyword search, we found the longer version of the viral video on Manorama News' YouTube channel which was shared on 3 January 2021.
The title of the video stated that the video was from a Kisan March held in support of the farmers’ protest led by Shafi Parambil, a Congress leader.
This protest was held by Youth Congress workers in support of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.
The longer version of the video also shows Kerala Congress MLAs Shafi Parambil and KS Sabarinadhan.
We also compared the viral video with a original video and noticed similarities.
Manorama online had also reported about this rally in 2021.
It also mentioned that the rally started from Kuzhalmannam to Palakkad in support of the farmer's strike.
Parambil also shared a post on his verified Facebook page on 3 January 2021, thanking the public for its solidarity towards the farmers’ protest.
More about the farmer's rally from 2021: The central government had brought three new agricultural laws in 2020.
Several parts of the country witnessed protests by farmers against these laws.
On 26 January 2021, farmers took out a tractor rally in Delhi. There were also reports of clashes between the protesters and the police in this parade.
Farmers supporting wrestlers in their recent protests: Several farmer leaders joined the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations.
Conclusion: An old video from 2021 of a tractor rally for farmers protests is being falsely linked with wrestlers' protests currently held in Delhi.
