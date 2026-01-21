ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video From Kathua Falsely Shared as One of Anjel Chakma’s Last Video

The video dates back to December 2021 and shows a Manipuri man identified as Pu Chunglenlal Singsit.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a man being threatened by a group of people who can be seen forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' is being shared on social media, where users have linked it to the 24-year-old Anjel Chakma's death on 26 December 2025.

  • Chakma, a final year MBA student from Tripura, was attacked by six people after reportedly being subjected to racial slurs in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on 9 December. The incident happened when he was out with his younger brother.

(An archived version of another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is old.

  • It dates back to December 2021 and shows a Manipuri man belonging to the Christian community being harassed in Kathua, Jammu.

How did we find out the truth?: The video carried text reading "Extremists force Christian man to chant Hindu slogan."

  • Using this, we ran a keyword search with the term 'christian man hindu slogan', which led us to an old report by India Today North East that carried screenshots of the same person.

  • Published on 30 December 2021, the report identified the man in the video as Pu Chunglenlal Singsit, a Christian man from Manipur, adding that the incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

  • Another search with Singsit's name led us to a Facebook post carrying the video, which was shared by Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip.

  • The post condemned the act and called it "outright discrimination on the people of northeast and religious minorities."

  • Singsit had spoken to The Wire about the ordeal, telling them that the incident happened on Christmas after he had gone to a fellow Christian's house to pray.

  • When he stepped out to buy gifts for his children, he said two men stopped him and began accusing him of "converting the family I had visited that day and was forcing me to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (sic)."

  • He told the publication that about 100 people had gathered, threatening to beat him "for religious conversion," alleging that the police had kept him in custody for over 24 hours.

Conclusion: An old video from Kathua is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows a video taken before Anjel Chakma's death.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Racism   Tripura   Webqoof 

