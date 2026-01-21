Old Video From Kathua Falsely Shared as One of Anjel Chakma’s Last Video

A video showing a man being threatened by a group of people who can be seen forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' is being shared on social media, where users have linked it to the 24-year-old Anjel Chakma's death on 26 December 2025.
Chakma, a final year MBA student from Tripura, was attacked by six people after reportedly being subjected to racial slurs in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on 9 December. The incident happened when he was out with his younger brother.
(An archived version of another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is as the video is old.
It dates back to December 2021 and shows a Manipuri man belonging to the Christian community being harassed in Kathua, Jammu.
How did we find out the truth?: The video carried text reading "Extremists force Christian man to chant Hindu slogan."
Using this, we ran a keyword search with the term 'christian man hindu slogan', which led us to an old report by India Today North East that carried screenshots of the same person.
Published on , the report identified the man in the video as Pu Chunglenlal Singsit, a Christian man from Manipur, adding that the incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.
Another search with Singsit's name led us to a Facebook post carrying the video, which was shared by Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip.
The post condemned the act and called it "outright discrimination on the people of northeast and religious minorities."
Singsit had spoken to The Wire about the ordeal, telling them that the incident happened on Christmas after he had gone to a fellow Christian's house to pray.
When he stepped out to buy gifts for his children, he said two men stopped him and began accusing him of "converting the family I had visited that day and was forcing me to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (sic)."
He told the publication that about 100 people had gathered, threatening to beat him "for religious conversion," alleging that the police had kept him in custody for over 24 hours.
Conclusion: An old video from Kathua is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows a video taken before Anjel Chakma's death.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)