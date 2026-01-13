Ten Arrested After Communal Violence In Tripura’s Unakoti District

On 10 January 2026, communal violence broke out in Saidarpar, Kumarghat sub-division of Tripura’s Unakoti district, reportedly triggered by a dispute over the collection of donations for a local temple. Ten individuals were arrested in connection with the incident. Four police personnel and six civilians sustained injuries.
Shops belonging to Muslims, houses and a mosque was also allegedly set on fire.
Prohibitory orders remain in force, and internet services are suspended in the affected area. Paramilitary forces are conducting foot patrols, and no fresh violence has been reported since the initial clashes.
According to The Hindu, the violence erupted over the collection of ‘chanda’ or subscription for a local temple. Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai confirmed the arrests and stated that the situation is under control, with paramilitary forces deployed in sensitive areas. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in effect, and internet services continue to be suspended.
As reported by Scroll, the incident began when members of a local club stopped a truck allegedly transporting smuggled timber and demanded money from the driver in the name of a festival. The driver’s refusal led to an altercation, escalating into communal clashes. The police confirmed that paramilitary forces are patrolling the area and that no further violence has occurred since the initial incident.
Coverage revealed that political leaders have responded strongly to the violence. Congress legislature party leader Birajit Sinha alleged that he was prevented by police from visiting the affected area, citing security reasons. Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury criticised the state government, claiming it failed to protect the minority community. He stated, “When Kumarghat was burning, the chief minister was busy leading a roadshow in Kanchanpur in North Tripura. He has not made any statement against the communal violence.”
State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee condemned the violence and praised the police for their actions against those responsible as details emerged. The BJP lauded law enforcement for maintaining order and taking prompt action to arrest the accused. The party also called for peace and cooperation among all communities in the region.
“Ten people have been arrested for their alleged link to the violence. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force in the area, and internet service continues to remain suspended. We will review the situation in due course and decide if the restrictions can be eased,” said Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai.
Further analysis indicated that the violence has led to a political row, with opposition parties criticising the government’s response and the imposition of restrictions. The police and paramilitary presence remains high, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any recurrence of violence.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.