Old Video Falsely Shared as Recent Exchange Between Lawyer, Supreme Court Judge

A video, showing a courtroom exchange between a lawyer and a judge, is being shared on social media, with the claim that it shows visuals from the Supreme Court in Delhi.
What happens?: The clip shows the Judge asking, "Is this the way your advocate will argue the case?"
After his question, a lawyer walks into the frame, telling the judge that he can argue the case in his own way, and "Not in your way, in which you say. Please mind that. Did I say it?"
When the Judge reminds the lawyer that there is a video recording of the exchange, the latter says that he "only prayed before your Lordship. Don't try to humiliate any advocate."
The judge then responds by saying, "It's the question of humiliation of a judge."
"Sir, please don't try to humiliate any person. The country is burning with this judiciary. These are my words. Yes. Don't try to humiliate any advocate. You know a lot, so you became a judge. We don't know a lot, we are lawyers," he says.
Then Judge again insists that the lawyer still has to argue in a proper way, the lawyer repeats that he will do so in his own way. "Don't cross the limit."
The claim: Those sharing this video have claimed that the visuals are from the Supreme Court, and that even lawyers have lost faith in the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
How did we find out the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the viral video, which led us to a YouTube video shared on The New Indian Express' channel on 18 October 2025.
The description identified the lawyer as advocate Mahesh Tewari, and the Judge as Justice Rajesh Kumar.
The report mentioned that the Jharkhand High Court had proceeded to file a suo moto contempt case against Tewari.
A report by The Free Press Journal noted that the incident took place in courtroom 24 on 16 October 2025.
The exchange took place during a hearing when a lawyer had sought relief for his client, who was widow, whose electricity supply had been discontinued over unpaid dues amounting to more than 1.3 lakh rupees, NDTV reported.
Conclusion: An old video from Ranchi High Court is being shared with the false claim that it shows a heated exchange between a Supreme Court lawyer and the CJI.
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