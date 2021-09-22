Old Video From Gujarat Shared as Recent After Bhupendra Patel Took Charge

A video of three men tied and held by ropes being thrashed by a plain-clothed policeman in public is being shared on social media with the claim that the incident took place after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took oath on 13 September.

However, we found that the video is from 2018 from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat when cops had paraded three accused, including one notorious gangster Shailesh Dhandalia, on the streets to send a message to not fear the criminals and report to the police.