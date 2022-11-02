ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Old Video From Assam Shared as 'Gas Blast' in UP's Barabanki

The video is old and shows a fire caused by a cylinder blast inside a shop located near the Bhangagarh flyover.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
i

A video showing a huge fire near a flyover, with a fire engine trying to douse it, has been shared as a cylinder blast that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

However, we found that the video was from Assam's Guwahati. According to news reports, a fire broke out in a shop, under the Bhangagarh flyover, where two LPG cylinders burst.

CLAIM

The video was shared as a reel on Facebook with a caption, "Gas blast case Barabanki.”

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The video was liked by over 2,000 people on Facebook.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes.

While going through the search results, we came across a tweet that carried the same video, published on 21 August. The caption of the video said, "Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Guwahati.”

An archive of the tweet can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Taking a cue from the tweet, we conducted a keyword search on Google and found multiple news reports talking about a fire caused by a cylinder blast in Guwahati on 20 August.

A report by East Mojo, published on 20 August, stated, “Fire broke out in a shop under the Bhangagarh flyover (Guwahati) on Saturday morning after a biryani outlet situated on the ground floor of a complex caught fire due to the bursting of two LPG cylinders.”
The publication also put out a video of the incident on their YouTube channel.

We compared the viral video with the video report published by East Mojo and noticed several similarities.

Comparison between the viral video and East Mojo video.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We also noticed two shops — Cake Corner and O Bou Maa — in the video put out by East Mojo. We looked for the shops on Google and found the shops near the Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati, here and here.

Shops spotted in the East Mojo video.

(Source: YouTube/Google/Screenshot)

We also conducted a keyword search for gas cylinder blast in Barabanki, UP, but were unable to find any such report or video.

Evidently, an old video from Guwahati, showing a fire caused by a cylinder blast has gone viral as an incident from Barabanki.

