Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BJP Hoisting Party Flag on Independence Day

A video is being shared by Indian National Congress (INC)-affiliated social media accounts, claiming to show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoisting the party flag rather than the Indian National flag on Independence Day.
The video was claimed to be from Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.
Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, the official X account of the Gujarat Congress committee and many other handles shared the video with the claim.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search on X and found a post by BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Chhattisgarh, Ajay Chandrakar.
The post states that the Congress is trying to mislead the public by claiming that a video of a BJP training camp is from Independence Day.
They have also mentioned that the BJP organisation of Dhamtari district has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, and Pawan Khera.
We found another post by Ajay Chandrakar in which he mentions that the BJP training camp was on .
Following this, we went through his account and found a post that shared the same visuals as the video being shared with the Independence Day claim.
The post, uploaded on , captioned "Today, at the Mandal Level Training Camp organised under the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega Campaign-2026 in Kurud, the flag of BJP was hoisted and the lamp was lit on the portrait of Mahapurush and Bharat Mata, marking the beginning of the training session." (translated from Hindi to English)
Conclusion: The video is from and shows a flag-hoisting ceremony at a BJP training camp.
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