2019 Video Shared as Man in INDIA Rally Claiming He Was Only Visiting Delhi

A video of a man, speaking to a media person about attending a rally is being widely shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the clip, the man says that he just came to visit and go sightseeing around Delhi from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, and not to support the cause.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he asks, "We did not come for this idiot. How many people come to 'Pappu's' rally? He doesn't know how to speak properly. We have all come to explore.".

What's the claim?: The video was shared to claim that the Congress had arranged for 'fake protesters' during its 'flop rally', amid the Opposition's protest demanding the resignation Chief Electoral Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, organised at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 1 November.