Cong Workers Sell Pakodas, Tea to Mock Modi Govt at Rally Venue

Many wore wind-cheaters with the slogan 'Modi hai to mandi hai' inscribed on them. Several Congress workers also wore onion garlands around their necks to register protest over the vegetable's sky-rocketing price.

The streets leading to the rally venue were dressed with posters and placards of top Congress leaders, including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The posters also slammed the BJP government over increasing unemployment, farm distress, rising onion prices, spiralling inflation and economic slowdown.