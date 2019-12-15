Cong Workers Sell Pakodas, Tea to Mock Modi Govt at Rally Venue
The Congress rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Saturday, 14 December, saw several party workers dressed as degree holders, selling pakodas (fried snacks) and tea in an apparent dig at the central government over its failure to provide jobs.
Many wore wind-cheaters with the slogan 'Modi hai to mandi hai' inscribed on them. Several Congress workers also wore onion garlands around their necks to register protest over the vegetable's sky-rocketing price.
The streets leading to the rally venue were dressed with posters and placards of top Congress leaders, including party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The posters also slammed the BJP government over increasing unemployment, farm distress, rising onion prices, spiralling inflation and economic slowdown.
Many Congress activists wore the dress meant to be worn on a convocation day to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over rising unemployment, and sold tea and pakodas near the rally venue.
Many party workers protested against the central government over the steep rise in prices and wore paper hats with an image of a gas cylinder with its price of Rs 885 written on them.
The mega rally, in which the party's most top leaders participated, sought to raise various important issues, like the state of the economy, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, farmers' distress, revocation of Article 370 and unemployment across the country.
(This story has been edited for length and clarity.)
