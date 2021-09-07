Nearly 7-Year-Old Video Shared as Combat in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley
We could trace the video back to 2014, and is being falsely claimed to be from Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan.
A video claiming to show Afghanistan's Opposition leader Ahmad Massoud-led National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir Valley of Afghanistan is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the video could be traced back to 2014 and doesn't show the current situation in the Panjshir Valley.
CLAIM
The video shared by a user on Twitter claims it to be from Panjshir Valley. Posted on 1 September, the video had over 1 lakh views at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND
Next, using Google Chrome's InVid WeVerify extension, we extracted several keyframes from the video and performed a reverse image search on each of them.
A Google reverse image search results led us to the video published on YouTube in 2014.
The title of the video read: "Iran border guard ambushing PJAK terrorists'. The Kurdistan Free Life Party, or PJAK, is a militant Kurdish leftist anti-Iranian government group.
Although, we couldn't independently verify the exact location of the video, it is confirmed that the video has existed on the internet for the past seven years.
It must be noted that on 6 September, the Taliban said that Panjshir Valley, which has remained free of the Taliban control so far, has been "completely captured". However, the NRFA has denied these claims.
