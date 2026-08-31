Old, Unrelated Video Viral as Boys Finding Cash in a Bag After Nepal Floods

A video showing a group of boys in a boat, rowing through the water and finding a backpack with money has gone viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the video have linked it to the aftermath of the devastating floods in Nepal, claiming that the boys found the bag full of ₹500 notes in Indian currency while the floodwaters were receding.
News organisation Odisha TV also published a report about the video.
At the time of writing this report, this post by Instagram page 'newsly.india' had gathered nearly 6.5 lakh views.
Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.
But...?: The claim is false, as the video predates the floods in Nepal and was shot in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, India.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One of these results led us to an Instagram page named 'Parshu_prankster', which shared several videos from a similar looking boat.
It also shared a link to a second account with the username 'parshuram_676', where we found the viral video as part of a series.
Here, the user, identified as one Parshuram Nishad, had shared this video on 14 July 2026, predating the floods by at least a month.
After the video went viral as one related to Nepal, he also commented under this post, clarifying that the now-viral video was one from Vrindavan, which is in Uttar Pradesh.
Nishad also shared other videos of him finding money in the backpack as a series of videos on his Instagram channel, which can be seen here, here, and here.
The Quint has reached out to the creator for more inputs and will update this report as and when they are received.
Conclusion: An old, unrelated video shared by a content creator has gone viral on the internet, where people have incorrectly linked it to the floods in Nepal.
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