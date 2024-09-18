ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked to Violence in Manipur’s Moirang

The video has been on the internet since 2018 and predates the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing an explosive device is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as one of a rocket-propelled projectile, being used in Manipur.

This comes against the backdrop of a rocket attack on 7 September, which killed one person and injured several others in Moirang, Manipur.

The video has been on the internet since 2018 and predates the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

An archived version of another claim with this video can be seen here.

Is it true?: No, the video has been on the internet since 2018 and is not related to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

Also Read

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Visual Of Massive Protest in Manipur Shared as Real

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: Using InVID, a video verification tool on Google Chrome, we divided the video into multiple frames.

  • Running a reverse image search with Google Lens on one of these frames led us to a YouTube video, which was uploaded by a channel called 'Guangfu Chen' on 8 November 2018.

  • It mentioned that the video showed a HTPB (hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene) propelled model rocket.

  • The Manipur Police also shared a post on its official X account, calling the claim "fake" and stating that the video "is not related to Manipur."

Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being linked to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of Helicopter Being Shot Down in Myanmar Linked to Manipur

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  manipur   Webqoof   manipur fact-check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×