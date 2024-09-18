Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked to Violence in Manipur’s Moirang

A video showing an explosive device is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as one of a rocket-propelled projectile, being used in Manipur.
This comes against the backdrop of a rocket attack on 7 September, which killed one person and injured several others in Moirang, Manipur.
An archived version of another claim with this video can be seen here.
Is it true?: No, the video has been on the internet since 2018 and is not related to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.
How did we find out the truth?: Using InVID, a video verification tool on Google Chrome, we divided the video into multiple frames.
Running a reverse image search with Google Lens on one of these frames led us to a YouTube video, which was uploaded by a channel called 'Guangfu Chen' on 8 November 2018.
It mentioned that the video showed a HTPB (hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene) propelled model rocket.
The Manipur Police also shared a post on its official X account, calling the claim "fake" and stating that the video "is not related to Manipur."
Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being linked to the ongoing conflict in Manipur.
