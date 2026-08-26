Old Video From Jaipur Falsely Shared as Clip of Reservation Protests in Delhi

A video showing a massive crowd carrying saffron flags on the streets has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals of the recently ended 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where people sought an overhaul of the reservation system.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on a part of the video, which led us to posts sharing the video across social media platforms.
The dates when these posts were shared predate the RHA movement in Delhi, where the protest began on 21 August.
In the video, we noticed a sign on a building which read 'Hotel Chetram'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the area on Google Maps.
The search confirmed that the video was shot along Sikar road in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A search for news reports about this protest showed us that the protest was led by the Karni Sena on 3 August, who were marching to the Collectorate to demand a rollback of the UGC's guidelines.
The Jaipur Police and the Karni Sena clashed during this march, and a protester, identified as Devaraj Singh, sustained injuries during the clash, and later succumbed to them, Bhaskar reported.
Conclusion: A video showing members of the Karni Sena protesting in Jaipur is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of the RHA protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
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