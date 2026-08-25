IIT Delhi Protest Erupts After Eighth Student Suicide Since 2023

On 24 August 2026, hundreds of students at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi staged a sit-in protest following the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, Rishikesh Kumar. The protest, which began in the morning and continued into the evening, was triggered by what students described as a pattern of administrative indifference after eight student suicides at the institute since 2023. Classes were suspended for the day, and students demanded accountability, an independent inquiry, and reforms to student welfare systems.