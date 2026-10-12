Old Video Falsely Shared as One of Woman Being Assaulted During Delhi Protests

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a student being assaulted by the police during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.
The post sharing the video is captioned, "Allegations of Delhi Police assaulting students! Videos surfacing from the protest have raised serious questions about police action."
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is old and unrelated to the CJP protests in Delhi.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on , with visuals similar to the viral video.
The video, uploaded to Facebook, was captioned, "A scuffle broke out between a woman and administrative personnel; the woman slapped a female constable and tore her uniform. A video of the incident is going viral rapidly, though the location has not yet been confirmed."
The first round of CJP's protests demanding former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan concluded with the latter's resignation on 25 July 2026, and this video was shared after that.
While there are widespread visuals about police excesses against protesters and the media, including The Quint's journalists being harassed and detained, this video is old and is not related to any of the recent protests in Delhi.
Conclusion: Though we could not establish the context of the video in the claim, we can confirm that it is old and unrelated to the CJP protests in Delhi.
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