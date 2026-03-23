Old Video From Argentina Falsely Shared as One of Iran Attacking Israel

A video showing a large explosion at a distance at night, with people fleeing away from it, is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: The short video is being shared with text reading, "Iran has reportedly launched attacks targeting multiple areas across Israel using surveillance camera data."
Those sharing the video have also claimed that these alleged attacks targeted Israeli intelligence headquarters, oil tankers, military barracks, and fortified bunkers.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a Facebook post shared in November 2025, carrying screenshots from the video.
It mentioned that it showed a "massive explosion at an industrial complex outside Buenos Aires," in Argentina.
Another result showed us a report by Chilean news organisation Diario Estrategia, published on 15 November 2025.
This report carried the viral video with the same context, adding that over 20 people had been injured in the explosion.
Using relevant keywords and by sorting results by time, we came across English news reports about the blast.
The explosion took place at a factory in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, The Hindu said, just outside the Argentinian capital's airport.
As per DW, over 22 people had been injured in the fires caused by the explosion, which had spread to a plastics plant and chemical warehouse in the area.
Here's a report by CBS News which shows the spread and impact of the explosion.
Conclusion: An old video from Argentina is being shared to claim that it shows the aftermath of Iran attacking Israel.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)