Trump Threatens to Attack Power Plants if Iran Doesn’t Reopen Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, demanding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that if Iran does not comply, the US will target and “obliterate” Iranian power plants, starting with the largest facility.

The ultimatum comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments and recent missile exchanges between Iran and Israel intensifying the crisis.