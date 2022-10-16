Fact-Check: Old Video From Chile Linked to Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran

A video of a protest which shows naked women demonstrating on the streets is being shared on social media with a claim that the video is from the anti-hijab protests in Iran, which broke out after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while she was in the custody of the country's 'morality police'.

The protests in the country have snowballed into demonstrations and protests in several other parts of the world. As per reports, since the beginning of these protests, over 200 people have been killed so far.

However, this video is being falsely linked to Iran. We found that the video is from Santiago, Chile and it dates back to 2019. Reportedly, it shows a demonstration against the former Chilean President and the police.