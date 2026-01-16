Old Videos Falsely Shared as Clips of Automobile Show in Singapore & Jodhpur

A video of people performing stunts on motorcycles at a public event is being shared on social media.
The claim: The clip is being widely shared to claim that it shows visuals from a recent show in Singapore, tickets for which cost ₹13,000.
Some versions of the claim say that the video shows an event in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
The Quint also received several requests to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline.
But...?: The claim is false.
The clips are taken from four different videos, which have been on the internet since 2019 and are likely from China.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on some parts of the video, which led us to clearer versions of the first part of the video, showing bike stunts.
The oldest of these clips was uploaded on 28 November 2019, with a caption in Chinese.
In one part of the video, we noticed text reading 'MX'.
Using this as a keyword, we looked for more videos of 'MX bike stunts 2019 China'.
On YouTube, this search led us to a video titled, 'Moto X Best Whip | X Games Shanghai 2019' which showed similar ramps, sponsors, and events as seen in the first section of the viral video.
Following the same steps for visuals showing a tilted, moving car with a person standing on it, we found a similar clip shared on a YouTube channel on 22 October 2019.
As seen in this clip, these visuals were first uploaded by Chinese news agency Xinhua.
We then ran a reverse image search on the next part of the video, showing a yellow monster truck flipping, with red stands in the background.
This search led us to a Chinese website, which said that the visuals were from the 3rd China Automobile and Motorcycle Sports Conference in a 2023 blog post.
While we could not find the source of the video, a Facebook post by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) confirmed that such an event took place in 2023.
We were not able to establish the source of the last part of the video which showed red-and-white cars performing stunts.
Conclusion: Old videos of automobiles performing stunts in China are being shared as visuals of recent shows in Singapore and Jodhpur.
