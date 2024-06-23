Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Clips Linked To a Tornado in Tennessee, USA

A compilation of multiple clips purportedly showing visuals of the tornado in Tennessee in the United States of America is being shared on social media platforms.
How did we find out?: Multiple clips claim to show the tornado in Tennessee. Team WebQoof individually checked the clips and found they were old visuals and not from Tennessee.
Using InVid, we divided the full video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search.
VIDEO 1: According to a video on YouTube from local news channel THV11, the clip at 0:12 seconds is from Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. It was captured the moment a tornado demolished a building on 26 April.
VIDEO 2: The clip at 0:17 seconds is from North Texas from 23 April 2023, according to a video on Facebook by CBS News.
VIDEO 3: The clip at 0:31 seconds shows a tornado in Andover, Kansas on 29 April 2022, according to a Facebook page, Live Storm Chasers.
VIDEO 4: 0:44 seconds of the viral video showed a clip which originally is from Kalamazoo, Michigan where tornado winds toppled several trees on 7 May, according to a video by Reuters.
VIDEO 5: The video at 0:54 seconds is from Houston, USA from 3 May, according to Fox News Houston. We found the original clip on TikTok, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). You can see news report of the same incident on Fox News's website.
VIDEO 6: 1:03 minutes of the viral video shows floods caused in Libya due to a storm in the Mediterranean, according to Quds News Network. They uploaded the same video on their X (formerly Twitter) page on 12 September 2023.Vid
VIDEO 7: The clip at 1:05 minutes is a clip from Gaylord, Michigan. Fox News uploaded the same video on their YouTube channel on 21 May 2022.
VIDEO 8: To check this video, we used a VPN which led us to a TikTok video by user, "The Vacation Planet," who had uploaded the same video as the viral clip. They had claimed that the video was from Ottawa, Canada. We were able to trace the video to as far as 13 July 2023.
Team WebQoof was unable to independently verify the origin of this video.
VIDEO 9: The clip at 1:24 minutes of the viral video shows visuals from Andover, Kansas from 6 May, according to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
VIDEO 10: We found an older version of the video at 1:26 minutes on a Facebook page called 'Newsflare.' It claimed to be one from Colorado from 19 February 2023. It predates the tornado in Tennessee, USA.
VIDEO 11: We identified the video at 1:27 minutes as one from the Saki region in Crimea, Russian annexation, according to a news report by Newsweek.
VIDEO 12: We were able to trace back the video at 1:30 minutes to as back as 27 November 2022. It was uploaded by a page called 'TornadoTitans,' as one from Oklahoma.
We were unable to independently verify the origin of the video.
VIDEO 13: We found the video at 1:34 minutes as one from Andover, Kansas from 3 May 2022, as reported by The Sun.
VIDEO 14: We traced the clip at 1:36 minutes as one from Andover, Kansas from 29 April 2022, as reported by USA Today.
VIDEO 15: According to a report by Good Morning America from 17 May 2018, the clip at 1:42 minutes of the viral video shows a tornado touching down in Germany.
VIDEO 16: To identify the video at 1:51 minutes of the viral video, we found a video on TikTok using a VPN which showed the same visual as the former video.
It claimed to be as one from Munich, however, comments suggested that they were from Texas.
It was uploaded on 22 June 2023, which predates the Tennessee tornado.
VIDEO 17: We were able to trace the clip at 2:03 minutes on a YouTube channel of 'InsanePatient2.' The channel uploaded the video on 28 April 2022.
However, this clip is not a real video and has been created using Visual Effects (VFX).
While Team WebQoof was unable to verify all the clips in the viral video, we were able to identify sixteen clips which were old and unrelated from Tennessee.
Conclusion: Social media users have shared old and unrelated clips linking it to a tornado that happened in Tennessee in May.
