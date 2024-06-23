ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old, Unrelated Clips Linked To a Tornado in Tennessee, USA

Most of the clips in the viral video are old and unrelated visuals from across the globe!

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
5 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

A compilation of multiple clips purportedly showing visuals of the tornado in Tennessee in the United States of America is being shared on social media platforms.

Most of the clips in the viral video are old and unrelated visuals from across the globe!

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Are these visuals from Tennessee?: Most of them are old and unrelated visuals from Tennessee's tornado.

  • The tornado hit Tennessee in early May. Most clips in the viral video are from different locations and are old.

How did we find out?: Multiple clips claim to show the tornado in Tennessee. Team WebQoof individually checked the clips and found they were old visuals and not from Tennessee.

  • Using InVid, we divided the full video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search.

VIDEO 1: According to a video on YouTube from local news channel THV11, the clip at 0:12 seconds is from Lincoln, Nebraska, USA. It was captured the moment a tornado demolished a building on 26 April.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 2: The clip at 0:17 seconds is from North Texas from 23 April 2023, according to a video on Facebook by CBS News.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 3: The clip at 0:31 seconds shows a tornado in Andover, Kansas on 29 April 2022, according to a Facebook page, Live Storm Chasers.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 4: 0:44 seconds of the viral video showed a clip which originally is from Kalamazoo, Michigan where tornado winds toppled several trees on 7 May, according to a video by Reuters.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 5: The video at 0:54 seconds is from Houston, USA from 3 May, according to Fox News Houston. We found the original clip on TikTok, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). You can see news report of the same incident on Fox News's website.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 6: 1:03 minutes of the viral video shows floods caused in Libya due to a storm in the Mediterranean, according to Quds News Network. They uploaded the same video on their X (formerly Twitter) page on 12 September 2023.Vid

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 7: The clip at 1:05 minutes is a clip from Gaylord, Michigan. Fox News uploaded the same video on their YouTube channel on 21 May 2022.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 8: To check this video, we used a VPN which led us to a TikTok video by user, "The Vacation Planet," who had uploaded the same video as the viral clip. They had claimed that the video was from Ottawa, Canada. We were able to trace the video to as far as 13 July 2023.

  • Team WebQoof was unable to independently verify the origin of this video.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 9: The clip at 1:24 minutes of the viral video shows visuals from Andover, Kansas from 6 May, according to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 10: We found an older version of the video at 1:26 minutes on a Facebook page called 'Newsflare.' It claimed to be one from Colorado from 19 February 2023. It predates the tornado in Tennessee, USA.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 11: We identified the video at 1:27 minutes as one from the Saki region in Crimea, Russian annexation, according to a news report by Newsweek.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 12: We were able to trace back the video at 1:30 minutes to as back as 27 November 2022. It was uploaded by a page called 'TornadoTitans,' as one from Oklahoma.

  • We were unable to independently verify the origin of the video.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 13: We found the video at 1:34 minutes as one from Andover, Kansas from 3 May 2022, as reported by The Sun.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 14: We traced the clip at 1:36 minutes as one from Andover, Kansas from 29 April 2022, as reported by USA Today.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 15: According to a report by Good Morning America from 17 May 2018, the clip at 1:42 minutes of the viral video shows a tornado touching down in Germany.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 16: To identify the video at 1:51 minutes of the viral video, we found a video on TikTok using a VPN which showed the same visual as the former video.

  • It claimed to be as one from Munich, however, comments suggested that they were from Texas.

  • It was uploaded on 22 June 2023, which predates the Tennessee tornado.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

VIDEO 17: We were able to trace the clip at 2:03 minutes on a YouTube channel of 'InsanePatient2.' The channel uploaded the video on 28 April 2022.

  • However, this clip is not a real video and has been created using Visual Effects (VFX).

Here is a screen-grab from the video video. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

While Team WebQoof was unable to verify all the clips in the viral video, we were able to identify sixteen clips which were old and unrelated from Tennessee.

Conclusion: Social media users have shared old and unrelated clips linking it to a tornado that happened in Tennessee in May.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Tennessee   Webqoof   Fact-Check

Topics:  Tennessee   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

