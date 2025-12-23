Priyanka Gandhi's Old Remark on Bangladesh Hindus Falsely Shared as Recent One

A video showing Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking in the Lok Sabha is being shared on social media. In the clip, she is heard raising the issue about the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Those sharing the clip are insinuating that it is related to the recent unrest in Bangladesh which led to the brutal murder of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das.

Posts noted, "Not a supporter of Priyanka Gandhi, but at least she spoke for Bangladeshi Hindus. Others stayed silent." (sic.)

Here's what Vadra said in the clip: