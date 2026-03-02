ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Clip of Flares in Dubai Viral as Iran’s Attack Amid US-Israel Aggression

The viral clip shows skydivers performing with flares in the sky in December 2022.

WebQoof
A video is being shared on social media platforms to claim that it shows missile attack by Iran on Dubai, visible in the city's night skyline.

News and fact-checking platform NewsMobile also uploaded this clip on their Facebook page mentioning the same claim.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is old from December 2022 and shows skydivers performs with flares in Dubai.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post on Instagram featuring the same video by 'LovinDubai' from 12 December 2022.

  • The post noted that the clip allegedly showed "asteroids incoming to Dubai."

Later, the same Instagram page uploaded a 'fact-check,' stating that the Dubai Astronomy Group responded to them that the occurrence was “definitely not a meteor shower,” but rather “skydivers and the flares they are using.”

Additionally, the viral clip predates the ongoing situation between Iran and USA-Israel, making the claim false.

The Quint has reached out to the Dubai Astronomy Group for an independent verification and the story will be updated once a response is received.

Conclusion: The viral clip is old from December 2022 and predates the ongoing situation between Iran and USA-Israel.

Topics:  Israel   Dubai   Iran-US ties 

