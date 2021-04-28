Old Clip From Punjab Shared as COVID Patients ‘Killed’ in B’luru

A compilation of three different videos is being circulated on WhatsApp with one of them showing a woman standing at Bengaluru’s Oxford Hospital claiming that the hospital is “killing” coronavirus patients. The other two videos of patients allegedly being thrashed have been stitched together in an apparent reference to the woman’s claims.

However, we found that the three videos are not related to each other. The news bulletin in which the woman can be seen levelling allegations against the hospital is from April 2021, while the CCTV footage is from Patiala in Punjab and dates back to 2020. Further, the third clip could also be traced to 2020 but we have not been able to verify that.