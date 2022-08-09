Media Outlets Share 2020 Poster of Nitish Kumar as Recent After BJP-JD(U) Split

The photograph of a poster with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's image with a text that reads, "Nitish Sabke Hain" (Nitish is with everyone), has gone viral on social media. Several news organisations like Republic Bharat, ABP News, Zee Business, and news agency ANI also shared the image as being recent.

The posts went viral after Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, 9 August, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar.

However, we found that the posters were two years old and were put up in October 2020 during the state Assembly elections.