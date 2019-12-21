Image From 2018 Revived Amid the Ongoing Citizenship Act Protests
CLAIM
Amid the ongoing protest across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which allows all persecuted minorities - except Muslims - from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to apply for citizenship in India, a lot of misinformation has been doing the rounds on the internet.
Now two pictures are being circulated online which shows profusely bleeding police personnel. The picture is being shared with the claim that these men were injured during the ongoing protests.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted two pictures taking a dig at the protesters.
Another Twitter user in the name of Indian Police Foundation also shared the same picture that Agnihotri shared. The caption alongside this tweet, too, blamed the protesters for hurting the policemen for doing their duty.
It must be noted that there have been reports of violence from across the country in which both the protesters and the policemen have been injured. Now let’s take a look at these two images to know if they are recent or old incidents.
IMAGE 1
On conducting a reverse image search using Yandex search engine, we came across a post on Facebook. This post was shared on April, 2018.
The Quint could not independently verify where and when was the picture taken but the fact that it was posted in 2018 makes it clear that it is not from the ongoing protests.
IMAGE 2
On conducting a reverse image search on this image, we came across an article on The Times of India titled 'CAA stir: Bandh turns violent in Ahmedabad, 30 injured' dated 20 December. This image is from the ongoing protests.
According to this report, violence erupted at Shah-E-Alam area in Ahmedabad in which at least 30 people, including 12 policemen, were injured.
WHAT’S THE CURRENT SITUATION
Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Friday, 20 December demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj. The police had used water cannons to disperse the protesters. A car was also set ablaze amid the unrest.
As various incidents of clashes continue to surface from across the country, misinformation on social media is being spread to discredit police and protesters alike.
