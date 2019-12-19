Violence in Mengaluru Due to ‘Traitors’: K’taka Home Minister
Accusing Kerala for the violent protests that took place in Mangaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that ‘some traitors’ were behind the violence, reported ANI. He also said that ‘some of the protesters were prepared to set ablaze Mangalore North police station, it was then police shoot them.’
Violence in Mangaluru happened due to some traitors. Some people from neighbouring state Kerala are involved in this. Since last 4 days they were planning this. Due to misinformation these protests are happening across the state. Some elements are misguiding. Some of the protesters were prepared to set ablaze Mangaluru North police station it was then police shoot them.Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Home Minister to ANI
The Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, PS Harsha has announced curfew for the entire Mangaluru city commissionerate, till 22 December midnight, reported ANI.
Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in view of the curfew. All exams scheduled on 20 December have also been postponed.
Two people are reported to have lost their lives in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after violence in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city, news agency Reuters reported citing hospital sources.
The people who died are Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen Bengre (23), reported The News Minute.
The police have not officially said what injuries the two people in ICU sustained, but sources in the hospital say they were bullet injuries.
Earlier on Thursday, the Mangaluru Police was caught on video firing at protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Police claim they first lathi-charged the protesters and when situation did not calm down, they fired in the air. Visuals online appear to show the police firing at the protesters. The police claim no one is injured.
The crowd turned violent near the port area and started pelting stones, the police said.
The protesters had defied the prohibitory orders in place in Mangaluru. Prohibitory orders are in place in areas under five different police stations in Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressed the incident in Mangaluru and appealed to residents against inciting violence, reported The News Minute.
"An unfortunate incident has occurred in Mangaluru. We have to maintain peace and harmony. I request all the people to not cause harm to public property and to refrain from resorting to violence. I have held talks with leaders and representatives of the Muslim community and also from other communities. They have appealed to people and instructed them to refrain from resorting to violence," he said in a statement.
(With Inputs from The News Minute, ANI)