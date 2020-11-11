Old Pic Used to Claim Erdogan Refused to Shake Hands With Macron

A viral image claims to show a seemingly recent interaction between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron where in the former allegedly refused to shake hands with the French president.

However, we found that the image was taken in September 2018 and other images from the same day show that the two leaders did shake hands with each other.

The claim comes in the backdrop of Turkish president asking Turks to boycott French goods and that he criticised the French president for his approach towards Islam. Turkey’s move comes after a school teacher was beheaded in Paris for allegedly showed controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed.