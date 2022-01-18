Dubai Plane Crash Image From 2016 Falsely Linked to UAE Drone Attack

A photograph of an airplane on the ground, surrounded by thick billowing smoke and a few vehicles, is being shared on social media, where users are linking it to the drone attack that happened in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 17 January.

Rebels belonging to Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack which claimed three lives, of which two were Indian nationals.

However, we found that the photo is from a plane crash which took place in Dubai in 2016, when an Emirates aircraft, that departed from Kerala with 300 passengers on board safely crash landed at Dubai International Airport.