Old Photos of Mirage 2000 Crash From 2019 Viral as Crashed Rafale

Photos of a crashed aircraft in flames are being shared widely on social media with the claim that a Rafale jet crashed during training and that two pilots have died in the incident.

However, no such crash has occurred and we found that the photos being used to make this claim are from a crash of a Mirage 2000 in Bengaluru in February 2019.

The claim is arising in the aftermath of the formal induction of the Rafale into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Air Force Station in Ambala on Thursday, 10 September.