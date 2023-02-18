No, This Is Not a Photo of People Trying To Flee Pakistan During Economic Crisis
The photo is not from Pakistan, but dates back to October 2020 and is from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: The photo dates back to 21 October 2020, and shows people in Afghanistan's Jalalabad gathered to collect tokens to apply for a visa to Pakistan.
How did we find out?: We did a reverse image search on the viral photo, which led us to a photo story dated 21 October 2020 published by Reuters.
The report mentioned that it showed a photo of Afghan men, who had gathered to collect tokens to apply for Pakistan visa. The gathering, however, led to a stampede resulting in 15 deaths.
Another report by the news agency said that tens of thousands of Afghans had gathered at a stadium to collect tokens for visa applications to Pakistan.
Pakistani news organisation Geo TV Urdu also carried the viral photo in an article about the stampede in Jalalabad.
We also came across a tweet by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. He condoled the families of the deceased.
Conclusion: The photograph dates back to October 2020 and shows people waiting to collect tokens for Pakistani visas in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.