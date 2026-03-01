Does This Photo Show Khamenei’s Body After Israel’s Strike on Iran? No!

A photo of Iran's late Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lying in bed in a hospital is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows a photo of him after his death.
How do we know this?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a September 2014 report by Daily Mail.
It had shared the same photo as one of Khamenei recovering after getting surgery in Tehran.
The same image was also shared by BBC Persia in September 2014, which also said that Khamenei had been hospitalised and was getting surgery for prostrate issues.
The image was also published on Wikipedia Commons on 8 September 2014.
Its caption mentioned that it showed Ali Khamenei resting after getting surgery at Tehran's Baqiyatallah Hospital.
Conclusion: A 12-year-old photo is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Khamenei's body after Israel and US struck Iran.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)