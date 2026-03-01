ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Photo Show Khamenei’s Body After Israel’s Strike on Iran? No!

The photo is 12 years old and shows Khamenei recovering after surgery in a hospital in Tehran, Iran.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A photo of Iran's late Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lying in bed in a hospital is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows a photo of him after his death.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The claim is false as the image dates back to 2014 and shows a photo of Khamenei in Tehran's Baqiyatallah Hospital after a surgery.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How do we know this?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a September 2014 report by Daily Mail.

  • It had shared the same photo as one of Khamenei recovering after getting surgery in Tehran.

  • The same image was also shared by BBC Persia in September 2014, which also said that Khamenei had been hospitalised and was getting surgery for prostrate issues.

  • The image was also published on Wikipedia Commons on 8 September 2014.

  • Its caption mentioned that it showed Ali Khamenei resting after getting surgery at Tehran's Baqiyatallah Hospital.

Conclusion: A 12-year-old photo is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Khamenei's body after Israel and US struck Iran.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Israel   Iran   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×