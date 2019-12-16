IPS Officer Stepping On Jamia Student? No, Image Is From Lucknow

According to the news clipping the incident happened during a potests organised by Samajwadi Party in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area. It further identified the police officer as DIG DK Thakur.

Taking cues from there we conducted a Google keywords search using terms like ‘Lucknow DIG DK Thakur Tramples Youth at Samajwadi Party protests’.

This finally led us to a report by a news website called Catch News which detailed the entire incident. According to the report, during the protests organised by the youth wing of Samajwadi Party, the then Lucknow DIG, DK Thakur pushed Anand Bhadauria, the national president of Lohia Vahini, to the ground and tried to crush his face under his shoe.